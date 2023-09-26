NEW KENT COUNTY (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are looking for a man who is currently on the run after he was allegedly in a police chase on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a silver BMW SUV on I-64 East near the Eltham Road exit. Police said the attempted stop was due to the SUV having an expired registration and impeding the flow of traffic on the interstate.

The SUV then began speeding and disregarded the troopers’ activated lights and sirens, which initiated a police chase. Police said the SUV eventually crashed on I-64 East at the ramp onto New Kent Highway, where the driver then took off on foot.

The suspect is described by police as being a thin Black man who may be shirtless and not wearing shoes.

Virginia State Police troopers, canines and aviation — in addition to New Kent’s Sheriff’s Office and the Henrico County Police Division — are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 804-609-56556 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.