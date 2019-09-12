Potential e-cig ban prompts backlash from RVA users: ‘Detrimental to a lot of people’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A potential government ban on flavored e-cigarettes has many who use them worried about the negative impact it could have.

8News spoke with locals who say the ban will hurt more than help after thousands have used flavored vapes to quit smoking. Now, a potential ban on those flavored e-cigarettes could send them spiraling back.

“We can’t allow people to get sick,” said President Donald Trump. “And we can’t have our youth be so affected.”

President Trump announced that the government intends to push legislation that will ban thousands of flavored e-cigarettes as a result of a surge in underage vaping.

When asked was this an overreacting, Malik Thompson, who has vaped for almost five years, said “yeah!”

“There really has to be another option because this, this is detrimental to a lot of people,” Thompson added.

Thompson told 8News he used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day until he started vaping. Now he worries what might happen next if the President’s ban is fulfilled.

“I’m (going to) just come to a stop slowly,” he said. “It’s gonna take time and it sucks that it might have to be almost cold turkey, but I’m (going) to have to stop cause I know it’s better than myself.”

Making matters worse, Thompson said he lost his job as a ban on e-cigarettes lingers.

“My boss is telling me that hey there’s a good chance we might not be doing this too much longer,” Thompson said. “We don’t have enough money to keep paying you to work, we’re gonna have to let you go and that’s all I heard about it.”

News of a potential ban comes months after Altria paid billions for stock in Juul. In a statement sent to 8News, officials with Juul said they agree with the urgent action and feel “reducing youth use of e-vapor products is a top priority.”

8News spoke with other locals who vape and agree that a ban isn’t the right move. Many locals have pointed to the problem of off-brand “on-the-street” flavored items as the cause of underage vaping.

Still, the CDC addressed the potential banning and say that they strongly support the decision to clear non-tobacco flavored vapes from the market.