Power crews in Central Virginia prepare for impacts from Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Dominion Energy is bracing for Ida by monitoring the storm and having crews on standby around the clock. But representatives say customers can also prepare for what we may see later this week.

Hurricane Ida left behind the familiar signs of storm damage and power outages across Louisiana exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina’s impact.

“Last I’ve heard most of New Orleans is without power so, we’re definitely down there helping to bring things back to normality,” said Enrique Diaz, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

Monday morning, Dominion Energy sent 200 crews from Virginia and South Carolina to restore their power.

Diaz said back here in Central Virginia, crews are constantly monitoring the storm and making sure their trucks are on standby for emergencies.

Dominion Energy has crews to assess areas impacted by the storm to prioritize safety for everyone.

“That’s one thing we prioritize is assessing areas before we go and try to restore,” Diaz said.

With safety at the top of mind for crews and customers, Diaz reminds people to keep essential items with them during the storm like batteries, flashlights and non-perishable food items.

“It’s important to remember that the way we communicate nowadays is through our mobile devices, through our laptop so it’s important to keep those items charged,” he said.

As for the crews in Louisiana, Diaz said their work is an example of what customers can expect back home.

“Our crews are down there showcasing their abilities and skills, helping to bring back power to folks down there that have lost it,” he said.

The power crews in Louisiana will be there until they’re no longer needed.

If you need to report any power outages or downed powerlines locally, you can call Dominion Energy’s phone line.