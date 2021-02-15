Power outage at Hopewell water treatment facility leaves thousands without water

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Around 9,500 customers in Hopewell lost water running water after the weekend ice storm. A power outage at Virginia American Water’s water treatment facility is causing the lossof water service.

Among the effected customers are residents of the New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods neighborhoods in Hopewell and Mulberry Woods in Prince George County.

Virginia American Water says they are working to restore water as soon as possible. Customers will still have to boil their water before consuming even after it is restored.

Bottled water was distributed today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patrick Copeland Elementary school on Westhill Road and will be given out again tomorrow. There are also portable toilets available for use there.

