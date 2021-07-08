UPDATE: Power restored at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Update 5:48 p.m.: Power has been restored to the main hospital and it is starting to resuming normal operations.

The Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond experienced a power outage Thursday that was expected to “last all day,” according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs website.

An operating status update on Thursday morning revealed the power outage is impacting the center’s main hospital, located at 1201 Broad Rock Boulevard, but the emergency department is still open.

“Many phones and computers are currently down and it may be difficult to reach someone at the hospital. Additionally, we will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment,” the update states.

8News called the medical center and was transferred to McGuire’s public affairs department. A message left for the department seeking more details has not yet been returned.

Anyone with a medical emergency should seek help at a local emergency room or call 911. The center’s community-based outpatient clinics are not affected by the outage.

