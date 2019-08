CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — A power outage has closed the Chester Library, located at 11800 Centre Street, on Wednesday afternoon. The reason for the outage was not provided and it is unclear when power will be restored.

A library spokesperson encouraged people to visit other libraries in the area, including Enon Library, Meadowdale Library or Central Library, until the power is restored at Chester Library. You can find more information here.

