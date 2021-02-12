Power outages a big concern as Central Virginia braces for ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Is your phone charged and pantry stocked? As Central Virginians prepare for an ice storm it’s important to keep potential power outages in mind.

Snow and ice is expected to cover power lines and trees across the area this weekend and that means your lights could be in danger of going out.

Jason Elmore with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management says they’ve been prepping for potential incidents. They have been talking to localities and making sure they everything they need in case of a power outage.

Elmore suggests having emergency supplies on hand this weekend. “The biggest thing is making sure that you have enough supplies, food, water for at least a couple of days,” Elmore said.

While you still have the chance, start charging your electronic devices such as your cell phone and laptop.

“So if you lose power, you’ll have a fully charged cell phone or weather radio, whatever it may be to be able to keep in touch with family members as well as being able to get weather reports,” Elmore said.

Elmore also says its important to have a phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.

He advises going ahead and adding fresh batteries to smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors tonight.

“If they are power operated, they all have a battery backup,” Elmore said, “so if they power goes out, its important that they have a good battery so that they’re still operational.”