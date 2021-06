HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy said a car accident knocked out power to nearly 1,000 customers in the Three Chopt Road area overnight.

According to Dominion Energy, as of 6:45 a.m., over 1,000 customers do not have power.

Crews are on the scene working to restore power. The company expects power to be fully restored by 8 a.m.

Details on the crash are limited. Stay with 8News for updates.