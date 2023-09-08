CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several local schools were forced to announce closures Friday due to power outages caused by a storm that left more than 80,000 homes and businesses without power in the metro Richmond area.

Students from Richmond Christian School, Elizabeth Davis Middle School, Crenshaw Elementary School, Davis Middle School and Matoaca High School will not report to class today and instead stay home. It’s unclear if students will instead have a remote learning day.

School officials say staff members at those schools should also work from home.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Central Virginia Thursday night, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, here’s how many customers are without power in each area as of 6 a.m.:

City of Richmond — 12,466 customers without power (120,045 total customers)

Henrico County — 4,760 customers without power (156,111 total customers)

Chesterfield County — 16,741 customers without power (160,566 total customers)

Hanover County — 1,447 customers without power (44,475 total customers)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.