Power outages persist days after ice storm leaves Virginians in the dark

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Days after a historic ice storm swept throughout Central Virginia Saturday, many people remain in the dark.

In one small Prince George Neighborhood off South Crater Road, dozens of customers were reported still without power into Monday evening.

Three homeowners told 8News their frustration focuses on communications from Dominion Energy.

As the problem persists, Welton Dabney said he has received six calls from the energy company indicating the power has returned–though it has not.

“It’s a whole lack of communication,” Dabney said. “If you are told do you have power, then you should have power. If you don’t have power, you shouldn’t be receiving those calls.”

Among neighbors without power, Nick Hart said he heard the transformer–perched over his backyard–explode Saturday.

“It sounded like a cannon going off,” he said.

“When it went off I know that the power was done and we didn’t have it, and we were going to be cold for a while.”

Dabney, along with neighbor Benjamin Suber are currently using generators in the interim; equipment Hart does not have.

Despite this, Suber’s was not up and running until Monday, causing the food in the refrigerator to be a likely goner.

“Just a little while ago I went into the kitchen and I saw liquid coming out of the freezer,” he said Monday afternoon.

Downed branches and limbs, along with soaked ground left a mark around Dabney’s home after troubles began this weekend.

“It scared me and my wife…” he said. “My bedroom is right there, that corner bedroom right there and you can see that limb that’s laying that way. It came right straight down where our bedroom is.”

Dominion Energy maintains they are working hard to turn the lights back on across Virginia, noting the vast majority of customers can expect to have their power back on no later than tomorrow.

As of Monday evening Dominion Energy reported over 33,000 Virginia customers are still without power.