Power outages reported in Midlothian area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 500 Dominion Energy customers are without power in the Midlothian area tonight, according to their outage map.

As of 8:19 p.m., there were 453 customers without power near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway. Near Jahnke Road and German School Road there are 76 customers with power outages.

Closer to 7 p.m. there were at least 1,300 customers listed without power.

Dominion’s website does not currently list a cause for the outage. Crews are dispatched to the areas without power and it is estimated power will be restored between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The outages impacted traffic lights on Midlothian Turnpike.