RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of customers are without power in the Richmond region after thunderstorms began impacting the area on Monday afternoon.

In the Montrose area over 3,000 customers are without power. Dominion’s outage map says the cause is the storm.

Outages ranging from 100 to 400 customers have been reported in Varina, Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood, Highland Springs, Woodlawn and Atlee.

An outage of almost 500 customers was reported in King and Queen County.