Power restored to nearly 20,000 without electricity after storm

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday’s storm toppled trees bringing down power lines with them. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) crews worked overnight to restore power to nearly 20,000 members.

According to a press release, as of 9 a.m., Wednesday morning power has been restored to all but 500 members.

The storm brought heavy downpours, lightning and damaging winds that resulted in downed trees, powerlines and damaged equipment.

“Damage in some areas was extensive as the strong winds uprooted large trees leaving a significant amount of work to be done. Crews continue to work in those areas today and expect power to be restored by this afternoon,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director – Communications and Public Relations.

12 line workers from Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative helped with the restoration process.