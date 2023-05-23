CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child in Caroline County says that a man he didn’t know tried to lure him into his car while the child was playing outside on Monday evening.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man now identified as 37-year-old Alvin “Bo” Lee Williams. Williams is described as a white man with red hair, a goatee, and tattoos on both of his arms. Police say he is driving a silver or gray Toyota Corolla.

The police say that on Monday, May 22, Williams allegedly tried to approach the child — who authorities are not identifying due to his age — while he was outside playing in a wooded area near the front of his house around 5 p.m. Williams reportedly offered the child several items, including power tools, a knife and even a duckling.

“He actually had a little baby duck in the car,” Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser said. “So, we have a really odd acting individual, and his actions are alarming when it comes to children. Very unusual, very alarming situation, very concerned.”

As the boy was talking with Williams, a neighbor noticed the interaction and called the child over to her. Williams then drove off, leaving the items he had brought with him behind.

8News spoke with a neighbor who has been living in the area for 40 years. They said that the neighborhood doesn’t have a lot of children, but nothing like this has ever happened.

Moser agreed that it was an unusual situation

“These kinds of things are very alarming, especially for this area,” Moser said. “This just has not happened here in a long time.”

Moser says now is the time to make sure that community is connected and that people are watching out for themselves and for others.

“What I would suggest is get to know your community, get to know your neighbors, get to know who’s your neighbors, children, and watch out for each other,” Moser said. “Be connected so we can all raise our children together.”

According to Moser, there is no threat to the community at this time.

Authorities say they plan on charging Williams with “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Anyone who has seen Williams or his vehicle should call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400.