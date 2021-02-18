Power/water stations will be open on Friday in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County announced it would be opening sites for citizens to charge their electronic devices, use electric medical equipment and get bulk water on Friday, due to the ongoing power outages.

Here are the sites that will be open on Feb. 19:

Dinwiddie Fire Station – 13506 Boydton Plank Road

Ford Fire Station – 13402 Cox Road

McKenney Fire Station – 10507 Doyle Blvd

These sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement said people should bring their own charges and water containers because no bottled water will be available. They also said representatives from Dinwiddie Social Services will be at each site to assist citizens as needed.