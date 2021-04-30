Powhatan announces dates for 102nd county fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Powhatan and beyond get ready for the 102 annual Powhatan County Fair.

The county fair will be at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds from May 14 through the 16 with food, fun and music taking center stage. Arts and crafts, a dental clinic and a beer truck will be on the scene to help fairgoers have fun.

Times of admission vary:

Friday — 5 p.m. -11 p.m

Saturday — 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Free dental clinic 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Sunday — 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information visit the Powhatan County Fair’s website.