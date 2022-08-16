POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge on Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County will be closed for three weeks for a bridge replacement project starting Monday, Aug. 22.

Built in 1950, the Virginia Department of Transportation has plans to replace portions of the bridge, including steel beams and timber decking, over Rocky Ford Creek.

VDOT said local property owners will have access to their property throughout the duration of the project by approaching the road from the side of the closure where their property is located.

DETOUR ROUTE

Northbound Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) – Take Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) east to Dorset Rd. (Rt. 622), north to Anderson Highway (Route 60), west to Old Buckingham Rd. (Rt. 13) and back to Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603)

– Take Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) east to Dorset Rd. (Rt. 622), north to Anderson Highway (Route 60), west to Old Buckingham Rd. (Rt. 13) and back to Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) Southbound Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) – Take Old Buckingham Rd. (Rt. 13) to Anderson Highway (Rt. 60) east to Dorset Rd. (Rt. 622), south to Genito Rd. (Rt. 604), and then west back to Rocky Ford Road (Rt. 603)