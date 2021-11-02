Powhatan County local election results

Ballot Scanner Machine – After you fill out your ballot, you will put it in the scanner and collect your “I voted” sticker.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County had two local positions up for election on Nov. 2, along with a spot in the House of Delegates.

Treasurer Becky Nunnally ran unopposed.

Results for the Board of Supervisors District 2 race between Amy Kingery, Nathan Mitchell and Steven McClung are still coming in. Two out of five districts have reported that McClung has 77.88% of the vote, Kingery has 20.94% of the vote and 1.18% of voters have written in.

House of Delegates District 65 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Lee Ware Jr. (R) and Caitlin Coakley (D) are still coming in. Two of 15 precincts have reported that Ware has 84.88 percent of the vote and Coakley has 15.12%.