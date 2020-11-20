Powhatan County starts grant program to help restaurants through the winter

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Restaurants in Powhatan County can now apply for grants to help them with costs associated with limited indoor capacity and expanding outdoor eating spaces due to COVID-19.

The Powhatan County Economic Development announced that the Powhatan Business Winterization Grants will utilize Federal CARES Act funding to assist local eating and drinking establishments.

Throughout the winter businesses will have to adapt existing spaces and add temporary ones to continue serving customers. The Winterization grants can be used to help with these changes.

Applications will be open until Dec. 2, 2020. Businesses may request up to $10,000 and must spend all of their requested funds by Dec. 30, 2020.

LATEST HEADLINES: