Powhatan crash closes all lanes along Anderson Highway and Bell Road

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging morning travelers to use different routes due to a crash in Powhatan Wednesday morning.

VDOT said all east and west lanes of Anderson Highway (Route 60) at Bell Road are closed this morning because of the crash. Traffic backup is expected.

Virginia State Police have taken over investigation of the crash.

All lanes are blocked on Anderson Hwy. eastbound between Ridge Road and Route 684-Bell Road.

All lanes are blocked on Anderson Hwy. westbound between Route 684-Bell Road and Ridge Road.