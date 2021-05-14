Powhatan deputies searching for missing 12-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old last seen Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Olivia Grace Green was last seen off of Jones Creek Drive on the evening of May 13. She is described as a white female around 5 feet tall weighing about 97 lbs. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at (904) 598-5656.