Powhatan deputies searching for missing teen

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Powhatan are searching for a missing girl who ran away overnight.

The family of 14-year-old Joni Rene Bradley told deputies they discovered her missing from her bedroom around 11 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the house the night prior around 10 p.m.

Deputies add that it appears the teen staged her bed to make it look like she was still in it before leaving through a window in her bedroom.

Deputies said it is possible she may in contact with someone through social media.

Bradley is described as a standing 5-feet-3-inches tall, with pink and purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on it and black leggings. She also wears white, blue, or purple beaded bracelets.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Joni Rene Bradley is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.