Powhatan deputy shoots man who opened fire on law enforcement, sheriff’s office says

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in surgery after the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says he tried to shoot a deputy late last night,

Deputies responded to Three Bridge Road around 7 p.m. They got a tip that 25-year-old Joshua Sprouse was threatening to kill members of his family.

When deputies arrived on scene they say Sprouse was shooting different weapons in various directions, including at cars that were passing by. Deputies shut down the road and warned neighbors.

The sheriff’s office says Sprouse eventually left the home and tried to shoot a deputy. They say the deputy then opened fire, hitting Sprouse, who is currently in surgery.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

