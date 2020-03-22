Powhatan distillery producing hand sanitizer for the community

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — One item flying off the shelves faster than toilet paper is hand sanitizer. To help meet the need, Three Crosses Distilling Company has started producing it at their distillery in Powhatan, Va.

They are selling 4 oz bottles to the public and giving them for free to first responders. Three Crosses is also selling half-gallon bottles to doctor’s offices and larger companies for $25.

Michelle Davenport, co-owner, said the team decided to start producing hand sanitizer about two weeks ago when they started to see the supply chain drying up.

“When they were talking about what hand sanitizers were made from we were like, ‘man we already make that stuff.’ because the first part of the stimulation process is basically a high proof alcohol that is non-consumable,” she said.

Three Crosses was originally only making small batches of hand sanitizer for the community. She said when they needed help getting other supplies to make the hand sanitizer, like bottles, aloe, glycerine vitamin e and tea tree oil, locals were able to help them get the supplies they need

“We put a call-out on our Facebook page and the community has just been amazing with coming out to support us, they’ve gone through stores and bought what they’ve seen on shelves and brought in,” Davenport.

However, as the need grows and the distillery gets bigger requests from places like hospitals, Davenport they’re going to need a larger supply chain.

“We’re going to need to start mass-producing it to keep up with demand so we’re going to need to find bulk supplies,” she said.

While primarily a distillery, Davenport said Three Crosses will continue to produce hand sanitizer as long as it is needed.

“We haven’t been deemed essential, but if we are deemed essential we will stay out here doing what we’re doing until the bitter end,” Davenport said.

You can learn more about the Three Crosses on their website or Facebook page.

