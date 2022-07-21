POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A spreading fire was put to a stop thanks to Powhatan County firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue was called to the 2300 Block of Mill Road on Tuesday, July 19, for a shed fire. When the units arrived, they saw the shed was not only engulfed in flames, but the fire was threatening to spread to another shed nearby.

Fire rescue was able to get the flames under control within twenty minutes, preventing further spread or damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

