POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The administration at Powhatan High School is investigating after a senior prank left school property damaged and vandalized earlier this week.

Christopher Sumner, the principal at Powhatan High School, wrote to families at the school on Wednesday morning informing them that a senior park had gotten out of control on at the school after hours on Tuesday, April 25.

“Last night, many of our Senior students engaged in a prank at PHS that unfortunately moved beyond a prank to vandalism causing significant damage to school property and impacting our ability to conduct regular instruction this morning,” Sumner wrote in the email to families

Regular instruction was impacted on the morning of Wednesday, April 26 as deputies with the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and administration from the high school and school division assessed the vandalism and made sure the school was safe to open.

Sumner told 8News on Friday that there was no longer vandalism or visible damage at the school.

A veterinarian was also called in to consult an animal in the veterinary science area was that was let out of its pen on Tuesday evening. The animal is now being monitored by school staff and the vet is visited the school again on Friday.

The school is continuing to investigation the aftermath of the prank and is contacting families whose children were involved to discuss disciplinary action.

Sumner also asked families to share any physical evidence of Tuesday’s events with him via email.

The school could not provide any further information to 8News due to the ongoing investigation into Tuesday evening’s events.