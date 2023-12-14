POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify suspects in a reported attempted robbery.

According to authorities, the suspects are believed to have been occupants of a minivan that was spotted on Founders Creek Court — where the alleged attempted burglary took place — around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of the van which they believe to be a newer model of Chrysler Pacifica.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of the van believed to be involved in the attempted burglary. (Courtesy of the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities told 8News it is unknown what the suspects were attempting to steal.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the Founders Bridge neighborhood is encouraged to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.