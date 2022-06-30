POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 36-year-old man as the result of an ongoing investigation.

Police said Andrew Clinton Snead was arrested Thursday on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial/supervisory relationship. Snead was arraigned in the Powhatan County General District Court and is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police said no additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.