POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan man is dead after police say he drove his cargo van off the road and hit a tree.

According to Virginia State Police, at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road, east of Oak Leaf Drive in Powhatan County.

It was determined that a cargo van was heading east on Flint Hill Road when the vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the road again into the tree line. Once off the road, the cargo van was unable to avoid striking a tree.

The driver, Ronald J. Webb, 71, of Powhatan, died at the scene. According to police, Webb was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.