POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan County woman faces multiple charges after reportedly fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper and crashing into a median on Sunday night.

At 11:41 p.m., Trooper Dehart of Virginia State Police clocked a 2012 Nissan SUV traveling 77 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Route 60 near County Line Road in Powhatan County. Dehart activated his lights and sirens and followed. The SUV came to a stop in the left lane at the traffic light at Route 60 and Old Hundred Road.

As Dehart was about to get out of his patrol car to approach, the stoplight turned green and the SUV made an immediate U-turn and sped away going west on Route 60.

Dehart gave chase and pursued the SUV as it sped west on Route 60, occasionally exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The SUV attempted to turn left into the crossover at Oakbridge Drive but instead crashed into the median and became airborne.

The vehicle struck several trees on its way down, eventually flipping over and coming to rest on its passenger side.

The impact of the crash caused the engine bay to catch fire.

Dehart immediately ran to the overturned SUV and heard a baby crying. He crawled through the shattered backseat window on the driver’s side and into the SUV, eventually reaching the infant who was still secured in a child safety seat.

Trooper Dehart managed to safely remove the infant and handed him out the window to a Powhatan County Sheriff’s Deputy who had responded to the scene.

Dehart then remained inside the SUV to attend to the adult female in the driver’s seat. When on-scene medics arrived, Dehart helped them safely extract her from the vehicle.

The 25-year-old female driver and male infant are still being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.