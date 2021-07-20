Powhatan Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old who ran off with mother’s car

The Sheriff’s Office said Lucas Johnson, 15, of Powhatan, is missing with his mother’s red Ford Fusion. (Photo: Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a teenage boy who was reported missing after taking his mother’s car.

The office said they responded to the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive Powhatan at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, for a report of a missing juvenile.

When they arrived, deputies discovered the missing teen, Lucas Johnson, 15, had taken his mother’s red Ford Fusion and left their home. The vehicle is registered in Virginia and the license plate number is UKL-8227.

Lucas is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 210 pounds. Officials say he may have traveled to Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.