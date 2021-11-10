Powhatan Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 79-year-old man

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly man wearing glasses went missing from his Powhatan County residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for 79-year-old Cecil Jordan.

He was last seen walking away from his home on Goff Court at around 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office describes Jordan as a white man with gray hair. He is around 5’10” tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Law enforcement worries that he might be in need of medications.

If you know where Jordan is, call the the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804)598-5656.​​