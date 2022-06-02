POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently working several “strong leads” in hopes to find the people involved.

While the investigation in ongoing, the department has listed ways to prevent thefts from occurring.

Display ‘No Trespassing’ signs: The department said this will give deputies a tool to use when checking your businesses after closing.

Do you have cameras working and recording properly?: PCSO said this is a common occurrence in the area.

Exterior lighting: The department asks if your exterior lights are working and illuminating your property and parking lots.

“These are just a few tips that can help your business prevent theft and vandalism,” First Sergeant Arthur Gregory said. “Please reach out to me if you have any concerns or would like a free security assessment of your business.”

The department can be reached at 804-598-5318.