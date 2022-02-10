Powhatan teen found after months-long search

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County teen Joni Bradley has been found safe after months of her family not knowing where she is.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that she had been located in Powhatan.

Bradley was missing for three months. Her stepmother held a press conference last month, asking the community for help to find her daughter.

This was not the first time that Bradley had gone missing but this was the longest period of time.

She had last been seen Nov. 9. The sheriff’s office said she went to an appointment with her dad, and as they were leaving told him she had to turn around a grab her phone from the building. A few minutes after she didn’t come back, he searched for her but she was already gone.

8News previously reported that she ran away from home in June 2021 and August 2019.