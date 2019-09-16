1  of  4
Breaking News
Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees Suspect arrested in shooting on Richmond’s Northside Police ID man killed in Southside parking lot shooting Man found dead on Richmond’s Southside; third death investigation in 24 hours

Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police sirens generic_394060

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The woman was identified as Danielle L. Trevillian of Powhatan. Trevillian was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and traveling northbound on Rocky Ford Road.

Virginia State Police said Trevillian was coming out of the curve, when she ran off-road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway. Trevillian then went off-road left, striking several trees, and overturned. 

According to police, the 29-year-old woman who was not wearing her seatbelt was partially ejected from the truck.

Trevillian died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events