Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The woman was identified as Danielle L. Trevillian of Powhatan. Trevillian was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and traveling northbound on Rocky Ford Road.

Virginia State Police said Trevillian was coming out of the curve, when she ran off-road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway. Trevillian then went off-road left, striking several trees, and overturned.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman who was not wearing her seatbelt was partially ejected from the truck.

Trevillian died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

