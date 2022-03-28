POWHATAN, Va (WRIC) — After years of alleged violence by Kalynn Bassette’s step father, he fired a shotgun blast into her body—blowing out her elbow.

On March 23, 2020 Ray Morlock shot Bassette, her boyfriend and Karol Morlock–Bassette’s mother and Morlock’s wife. Pellets hit the ground and ricocheted into Karol Morlock’s foot, and Bassette’s boyfriend was shot directly in the shoulder.

In a video shared with 8News by the family, Bassette can be heard saying, “He’s out here on the front lawn with a loaded gun,” before shooting her.

Bassette said her boyfriend began filming the ordeal after Morlock grabbed a gun in a drunken stupor.

Morlock then turned the gun on himself.

After developing lead poisoning from shotgun pellets still inside her body, Bassette reached out to 8News for help, saying her symptoms have not subsided.

“Probably about a hundred pellets in my arm. I have pellets in my heart, my spleen and my lungs, and my kidneys—every single organ you can think of. The only thing it missed, thankfully, was my intestines and my stomach,” she said.

Bassette- injuries

Kalynn Bassette

Bassette said she has searched across the country for effective treatment as headaches, excessive sweats, fatigue and nausea won’t subside.

“Okay, we get your lead levels down. They only stay down during treatment, after that they go right back up,” she said.

Karol Morlock sat next to her daughter Monday at their Powhatan home, the site of the horrifying ordeal two years ago.

After both sustaining injuries, Morlock said, “Something just told me I’ve got to get her out of there. And that’s when I just put one arm, her arm around my shoulder and grabbed her by the waistband of her pants, and walked from the home as authorities arrived.”

Bassette said she feels “disgust” looking at photos after her several surgeries, saying “absolute disgust on him [Ray Morlock]. Like. how could you do that? You claimed I was your daughter.”

Kalynn Bassette and mother, Karol Morlock

After years of alleged domestic abuse, Karol Morlock regrets not leaving her relationship with Ray Morlock behind.

“I couldn’t leave him,” she said. “I don’t know why, but I’ll have to carry that guilt for the rest of my life then. That’s why this happened to her [Bassette]. If I could have just left.”

8News is actively reaching out to medical professionals to weigh in. This story is developing.

Those in need can contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233.