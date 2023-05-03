RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in the metro Richmond area could see an increase in their toll payments beginning Sept. 1, if a proposal up for consideration by the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) is approved next week.

As drafted, the proposal would increase tolls at the main plazas on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway by 20 cents for drivers paying with E-ZPass, and more for those paying in cash. Drivers using Boulevard Bridge, Douglasdale Road and Powhite, and 2nd and 11st Streets at Downtown Expressway would also be impacted.

“I support the efforts of Chesterfield’s representatives on the RMTA to keep tolls as low as possible as inflation continues to take its toll on household budgets from groceries and gas,” Chesterfield County Clover Hill District Representative Chris Winslow told 8News on Wednesday.

During a recent meeting, RMTA leaders cited a sharp decrease in traffic during the coronavirus pandemic, necessitating an increase in toll rates. But there were debates about how much tolls should be raised.

According to budget documents from RMTA, “FY2023 compensation and benefits costs decreased due to restructured staffing schedules and operating hours offset partially by a wage increase.”

Documents also stated that “FY2023 overall operating costs decreased due to decreases in armored car services, violation processing, and toll system parts expense offset by an increase to E-ZPass processing costs due to the increase in traffic volume and increased road maintenance costs.”

However, RMTA leaders said that they weren’t expecting traffic levels to reach pre-pandemic levels from 2019 until 2039.

“We need sound infrastructure within the Commonwealth, within the City, and we know that they use the tolls to kind of take care of that,” Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones said. “The difficulty for me is, you know, we talk about the state surplus and things of that nature, but then why raise tolls?”

RMTA budget documents noted that, if approved, these tolls increases would be the first since 2008.

“We employ proactive, cyclical preventative maintenance activities that allow us to strategize, and cost-effective treatments to maintain bridge and pavement condition ratings,” RMTA leader said during a recent meeting. “In an effort to avoid those large rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the in the long range plan, we also implemented the use of the a bridge management software, which helps us with all of our lifecycle cost analysis.”

Responses to the proposed increases have been mixed, with some residents calling the possibility of higher toll costs “ridiculous,” while other said that 40 cents round trip would be doable.

“Still, a great opportunity for us to talk about ride sharing, to deal with how many people are in a car — so, no single-passenger rides as much as possible,” Jones said. “We have an opportunity to discuss and deal with those issues and challenges, but we also have an opportunity to look at regional transportation. How can we get from south of the river into downtown or from different parts of the metro area without using a car?”