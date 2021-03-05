Prayer vigil happening today for At’Taysiyah Dye

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of At’Taysiyah Dye will hold a celebration of life at Jefferson Park this afternoon.

The memorial starts at 4 p.m. and is hosted by United Communities Against Crime. The public is asked to bring a candle and wear powder blue, white or silver. Everyone is welcome.

At’Taysiyah Dye’s body was discovered on February 24 inside of her 2010 silver Mazda in Richmond’s East End on Glenlea Avenue. Her family had reported her missing on January 19th.

Cecilia Dye, the 24-year-old’s mother, said At’Taysiyah left her house around 7 p.m. and never came home.

Earlier this week, the young woman’s mother spoke out for the first time since her daughter’s body was found.

“We just want justice for her. We truly do,” Dye told 8News. “You didn’t have to do this to her. She didn’t deserve this.”

At’Taysiyah will be laid to rest with a princess themed service on Monday. Donations for her service can be made to the Manning funeral home.