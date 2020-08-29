‘Prep for Success’ school supply giveaway in Richmond on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Radio One Richmond and Anthem HealthKeepers Plus are holding their annual “Prep for Success” school supply giveaway on Saturday. According to a release from Radio One the event is to help jump start students’ upcoming school year.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday families can attend the drive-thru style event in the Anthem parking lot at 2015 Staples Mill Road in Richmond.

“We typically have a huge event to get area students prepared to go back to school,” said Jasmine Snead, Marketing Director Radio One Richmond, “but COVID-19 will not allow that style of event, therefore, we came up with this drive-thru distribution to prioritize safety and continue our commitment to send students off into the year prepared!”

According to the release, 500 bags of school supplies will be given away, as well as some toiletries and food from other organizations.

Radio One Richmond’s staff, vendors and volunteers will be wearing the proper personal protective equipment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students and families. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

The event is first come, first serve and contact free. The release states that Radio One has given away about 10,000 backpacks to local kids over the years.

