Prince Edward County Public Schools closed Friday due to the flu

Police ID man shot to death inside Richmond convenience store
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Due to a spike in flu cases, Prince Edward County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, February 7.

The school district said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the closure will allow time for their custodial staff to do another deep cleaning of the entire campus.

Additionally, King William County Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to a high number of confirmed and suspected flu cases within the division.

Amelia County Public Schools said they’ve also seen in an increase in reported flu cases, though the school district has not closed their facilities. The school district said they’ve been doing daily and specialized cleaning at their campuses the last couple weeks and have since seen absenteeism rates improve.

