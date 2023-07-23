PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince Edward County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after police say they crashed their patrol car and had to be flown to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from Prince Edward County Sheriff Troy Epps, the single-vehicle crash took place just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 in the eastbound lane of Prince Edward Highway west of the town of Prospect.

After the crash, the deputy was flown to a hospital in Lynchburg, from which they were released early Sunday morning.