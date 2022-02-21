Prince George 5-year-old severely injured in off-road vehicle crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-year-old in Prince George was severely injured Monday evening during a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash on Hines Road.

Prince George Police say they were called out around 5:40 pm to a crash, where they found the 5-year-old suffering from severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

Police say the initial investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling when it ran off the left side of the road, hitting the ditch and crashing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773.