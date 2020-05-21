Prince George celebrates graduating seniors with yard sign deliveries

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George High School is finding a new way to celebrate its graduating seniors.

Teachers and staff delivered 437 yard signs to the class of 2020 Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled traditional graduation celebrations for students and their families.

In a post on Prince George County’s Twitter page, the signs read ‘#AllInThisTogether.

Congratulations to the Prince George County School division’s graduating class.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events