Prince George celebrates graduating seniors with yard sign deliveries

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George High School is finding a new way to celebrate its graduating seniors.
Teachers and staff delivered 437 yard signs to the class of 2020 Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled traditional graduation celebrations for students and their families.
In a post on Prince George County’s Twitter page, the signs read ‘#AllInThisTogether.
Congratulations to the Prince George County School division’s graduating class.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2020 Chesterfield County Fair canceled
- Trump threatens to cut funding over expanded mail-in voting
- Democrats push back against Trump by defending mail-in voting
- Some doctors are requiting COVID antibody tests before you go under the knife
- Homelessness funding at unprecedented levels in Virginia during pandemic