Prince George celebrates graduating seniors with yard sign deliveries

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George High School is finding a new way to celebrate its graduating seniors.

Teachers and staff delivered 437 yard signs to the class of 2020 Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled traditional graduation celebrations for students and their families.

Prince George County School Division Staff delivered 437 yard signs to graduating seniors on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RjVVHQfEMk — Prince George, Va. (@PrinceGeorgeVa) May 21, 2020

In a post on Prince George County’s Twitter page, the signs read ‘#AllInThisTogether.

Congratulations to the Prince George County School division’s graduating class.

