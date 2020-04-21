Prince George County dedicates May 1 as ‘Restaurant Takeout Day’

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County has dedicated May 1 as ‘Restaurant Takeout Day.’ The declaration is an attempt to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George County officials are encouraging their residents to support restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Citizens are asked to consider purchasing gift cards as a means to help local businesses.

