Prince George County dedicates May 1 as ‘Restaurant Takeout Day’

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County has dedicated May 1 as ‘Restaurant Takeout Day.’ The declaration is an attempt to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince George County officials are encouraging their residents to support restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Citizens are asked to consider purchasing gift cards as a means to help local businesses.
Click here for more information.
