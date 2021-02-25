Prince George County government buildings to remain closed for another month

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County government buildings will remain closed to the public for at least one more month, County Administrator Percy Ashcraft announced Thursday.

According to a release, the closure has been extended in response to new cases of COVID-19 that continue to surface and slower-than-expected vaccine distribution.

County government buildings initially closed Dec. 21, 2020 and, after previous closure extensions, were set to reopen March 1.

“We don’t want to relax our precautions too soon,” Ashcraft said. “There is certainly progress being made in battling this pandemic, but our focus is still to keep people safe. The best way is to continue the reduction of the flow of people in and out of our buildings.”

The closure does not apply to Parks & Recreation classes, which will continue to be offered during the day, according to a release, nor does it apply to the fitness center on Old Stage Road, which will be open by appointment.

Ashcraft is encouraging the public to continue to contact the County Office by telephone at 804-722-8600 or email for business needs. He says that members of the public will be allowed to attend all public meetings scheduled for the remainder of February and March, but only under previously-established guidelines. Major meetings are also streamed online.

According to a release, this extended closure of County government buildings does not apply to the court system or court proceedings. The Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open to the public on business days, but will limit occupancy.