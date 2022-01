PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County announced its offices were closing early at 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, due to the inclement weather.

County offices will have a delayed opening at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

They also said the Supervisors Organizational Meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Tuesday, January 4th at 5 p.m.