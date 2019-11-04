Prince George County Police K9 ‘Valor’ gifted bulletproof vest: ‘He’s ready to work’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A K9 with the Prince George County Police Department is sporting a new piece of gear.

‘Valor,’ a Belgian Malinois from Poland, now has his very own bulletproof vest to protect him on the front lines. The ballistic vest was custom made and fitted for ‘Valor,’ who puts his life on the line each day like his fellow officers.

The K9 vest is a first for the department, and they’ve welcomed it with open arms. Valor’s handler, Justin Gilbert, says he sleeps better at night knowing his partner is better protected.

“He comes to work with me every day, comes home with me every day…that’s my partner.” Officer Justin Gilbert

“It’s a ballistic vest, it’s the same level of gear we wear every day,” Officer Gilbert explained. “It protects him against bullets, knives, anything like that … blunt objects.”

Valor is a tracking K9 who has been with the department for nearly two years. The vest will play a key role in keeping him safe.

“Most of the calls we go to now are violent felonies, people with guns, stuff like that, so having this piece of equipment keeps him safe,” Officer Gilbert said. “It’s his uniform. When we get ready to go to work, he’s got his vest on and collar on, he’s ready to work.”

With a price tag of roughly $3,800, Valor’s vest was donated to the department by ‘Spike’s K9 Fund,’ a Norfolk-based nonprofit that was started by a Navy SEAL dog handler who lost two K9s to gunfire overseas.

Valor is now the 500th K9 recipient of a bulletproof vest since the organization began distributing them in 2014.

