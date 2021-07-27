Prince George County Public Schools accepting donations for Back-to-School Fair

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Public Schools announced it is once again partnering with the Department of Social Services for its annual Back-to-School Fair.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but will happen this year as a drive-thru.

Families will be able to get pre-packaged items from vendors as well as backpacks filled with donated supplies. The fair is from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7, at Prince George High School.

The school district is also collecting donations to fill backpacks through Aug. 2. You can drop off school supplies at the Prince George County School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, and the Prince George Department of Social Services, located at 6450 Administration Drive.

They are requesting people donate items such as:

No. 2 Pencils

Blue/Black Ink Pens

Filler Paper (Wide & College Ruled)

24-Count Crayons

Composition Notebooks

Spiral Notebooks

Glue Sticks

Pocket Folders

Fluorescent Highlighters

You can find more information about the event and how you can help online here.