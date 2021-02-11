Prince George County rescheduling Saturday vaccination appointments due to winter weather

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County residents scheduled for COVID-19 vaccinations at Points of Dispensing sites will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their shots. Winter weather has caused the county to postpone all Saturday appointments at these locations.

This includes vaccination appointments at Prince George High School.

The county will be contacting everyone to notify them of the postponed appointment. All vaccinations will be rescheduled for a later date and time.

Volunteers will also be notified of the change in date.

