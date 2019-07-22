Prince George County shooting leaves 2 injured, homes damaged

Officers were called to another shooting incident an hour later

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a shooting over the weekend in Prince George County left two people injured and homes damaged.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Prince George County Police were called to the 3700 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Officers were unable to find a scene.

A short time later, the police department was told that two people, who had been shot, were at John Randolph Hospital. Investigators determined that the gunshot victims were related to the shots fired call on Madison Street. Officers also found damage to homes on the same block.

About an hour later, another shots fired call was reported in the 3700 block of Robert E. Lee Drive. Officers found bullets in a home, but no one was injured.

Several firearm cartridge cases were recovered at both locations, police said. It’s unclear if the shooting incidents are related.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.